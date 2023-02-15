Boeing receives "largest" order from Air India in South Asia

After Air India, India's flag carrier announced the signing of a letter of intent with Boeing to acquire modern fleet, the US aerospace company on Tuesday said that it will be the largest Boeing order in South Asia. In a statement, Boeing said that the agreement between Boeing and Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s.

"When finalized, this will be the largest Boeing order in South Asia and a historic milestone in the aerospace company's nearly 90-year partnership with the carrier. The order will post to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website when final," it said. Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India said that the acquisition of nearly 300, highly advanced Boeing jets is a core element of Vihaan.

"AI, the comprehensive transformation and growth strategy we are pursuing at Air India," he said. "These new airplanes will enable us to dramatically expand our network, both domestically and internationally, and will come with a completely new, world-class onboard product enabling passengers to travel in the highest levels of comfort and safety," the CEO added.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said that Air India's selection of Boeing's passenger jets shows their confidence in its products and services. "Their decision will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base," Deal said.

"With the industry-leading fuel efficiency of the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777X, Air India is well positioned to achieve its expansion plans and become a world-class global airline with an Indian heart," the CEO added. Air India has also contracted with Boeing Global Services for lifecycle support services, including digital solutions, spare parts and landing gear exchange programs, pilot and maintenance technician training, aircraft modifications and other services.

Boeing said that the 737 MAX will provide flexibility across Air India's domestic and international network while reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent compared to the airplanes it replaces. "The 737-8, seating 162 to 210 passengers, depending on configuration, and with a range of 3,500 nautical miles, is the market's most versatile single-aisle airplane, capable of operating profitably on short- and medium-haul routes," the statement said.

"The 737-10, the largest airplane in the 737 MAX family, offers the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle commercial jet, seating 188 to 230 passengers, depending on configuration with a range of 3,100 nautical miles," it added. (ANI)

