Jaishankar inaugurates 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi, Fiji. Fiji's President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was also present at the event.

Jaishankar arrived in Nadi on Tuesday and was welcomed by Fiji Education Minister Aseri Radrodro. "Bula and Namaste Fiji. The 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan will begin tomorrow in Nadi. Thank Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting Hindi enthusiasts from all over the world," tweeted Jaishankar.

Notably, the World Hindi Conference will be co-hosted by the governments of India and Fiji from February 15-17 in Nadi, Fiji. It is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's first visit to Fiji," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. The concept of World Hindi Conferences was envisaged by Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha in 1973. As a result, the first World Hindi Conference was organized four and half decades back from January 10-12, 1975 in Nagpur, India. To date 11 World Hindi Conferences have been organized in different parts of the world.

The 12th World Hindi Conference is being organized in Fiji from February 15-17, 2023 by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India in association with the Government of Fiji. The main theme of the conference is "Hindi - Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence".

Several exhibitions related to the development of the Hindi language will be organized at the conference venue. Cultural programmes and Kavi Sammelan is also proposed to be organized by Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi during the Conference. As per the past practice, during the Conference, Hindi scholars from India and other countries will be honoured with "Vishwa Hindi Samman" for their special contribution in the field of Hindi.

During the 11th World Hindi Conference held in Mauritius in 2018, a recommendation was made to organize its next edition in Fiji. (ANI)

