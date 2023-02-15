Air India deal is testimony to strengthening of US-India commercial partnership: USISPF chief Aghi

By Reena Bhardwaj Mukesh Aghi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the US- India Strategic Partnership Forum on Wednesday said that Air India's expansion of a record 470 jets is a testimony to the strength of the US-India commercial partnership.

"We commend Air India on the expansion of a record 470 jets from Airbus (250) & Boeing (220). It's one of the largest purchases in commercial aviation history and a testimony to the strength of the US-India commercial partnership," said Aghi. There is an option for Air India to buy 70 more aircraft from Boeing.

Air India, which will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus, has also selected Boeing for the purchase of up to 290 planes as part of its growth strategy. The US aerospace company on Tuesday said that it will be the largest Boeing order in South Asia.

In a statement, Boeing said that the agreement between Boeing and Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s. Earlier, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the historic agreement for Air India to purchase over 200 American-made aircraft from Boeing.

Biden noted how the sale will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and help Air India meet growing demands for air transportation in India, read a White House statement. "President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today. They discussed the historic agreement for Air India to purchase over 200 American-made aircraft from Boeing," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"President Biden's statement acknowledges the strength of the commercial relationship as he called it a "historic agreement" between the two companies. This also ties in well with President Biden's State of the Union speech, where he wanted to bring back manufacturing to America. The President acknowledges that this will enhance the American manufacturing industry by supporting a million American jobs across 44 states," said Aghi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi "had a warm and productive" phone call with US President Joe Biden in which the two leaders welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation".

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains. "They welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries," a PMO release said.

PM Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India. "The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing," said Biden.

"This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges--creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," he added. (ANI)

