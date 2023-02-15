Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, reaffirms India's support for economic partnership

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday held a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. During the meeting, he conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to Sheikh Hasina and reaffirmed India's support for deeper development and economic partnership with Bangladesh. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Indian High Commission in Bangladesh stated, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Prime Minister H.E Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. FS conveyed warm wishes of PM @narendramodi to PM H.E Sheikh Hasina and reaffirmed India's support for wider and deeper development and economic partnership with Bangladesh."

Notably, Kwatra is on an official visit to Bangladesh from February 15-16 to review the bilateral partnership between the two countries, which ranges from security to power and energy, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Earlier in the day, Vinay Kwatra met his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen and reviewed the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Indian High Commission in Bangladesh on Twitter wrote, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra held Foreign Office Consultations with @FSMasud of Bangladesh. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral partnership including political, security, trade, investment, defence, connectivity, water, power and sub-regional cooperation." The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh in another tweet said, "They also agreed to maintain close engagement in the context of Bangladesh's participation as a Guest Country during India's #G20 Presidency." On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Dhaka for the India-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultations.

Upon his arrival in Bangladesh, Indian High Commission in Bangladesh tweeted, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra arrives in Dhaka for the India-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultations. A significant stride towards fortifying the strong India Bangladesh partnership and charting the path for a brighter future." On February 14, the MEA in a press release noted, "The visit to Bangladesh is keeping in line with the highest priority accorded to India's 'Neighborhood First' Policy. Bangladesh is India's top-most development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit will further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)