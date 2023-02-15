Left Menu

PM Modi speaks with his Spanish counterpart, discusses ways to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, specially in economy and trade

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 21:15 IST
PM Modi with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, specially in economy and trade. PM Modi said he looked forward to continuing close bilateral cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency.

"Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon . We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency," PM Modi said in a tweet in response the remarks of his Spanish counterpart.

Sanchez conveyed Spain's support for Indian G20 Presidency. "I have just had a fruitful conversation with the Prime Minister of India,

@narendramodi. I have reiterated Spain's support for the Indian #G20 presidency and we have agreed to continue strengthening our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of economy and trade," he said in a tweet. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares had visited India in June last year and held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India-Spain bilateral trade during January - December 2020 stood at USD 5.015 billion after crossing the USD 6 billion mark for the first time in 2018. India's exports stood at USD 3.765 billion while imports stood at USD 1.51 billion.

India's top exports to Spain are textiles, organic chemicals, iron and steel, seafood, automobiles and leather and major imports are mechanical appliances, electrical machinery, chemicals, plastic and mineral fuels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

