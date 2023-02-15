Air India-Boeing deal shows strengthening US-India trade and investment ties: US-India Business Council

United States-India Business Council on Wednesday welcomed the deal between Air India and Boeing. Ambassador Atul Keshap, USIBC president said that the deal shows the strengthening trade and investment ties between the US and India. Ambassador Keshap said, "USIBC is delighted by news of Tata Group subsidiary Air India's historic acquisition of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines. All three firms are proud members of the US-India Business Council's Global Board of Directors, and we rejoice in this landmark announcement."

Keshap added, "As the world's largest aircraft order in history, this is a true milestone in India's rapidly expanding commercial aviation sector and signifies the strengthening trade and investment ties between the United States and India." The statement of Keshap comes after the deal between Air India and Boeing, under which the former will purchase over 200 planes from the latter.

In the statement, Keshap stated that the deal shows the mutually beneficial nature of the US-India trade ties. Keshap stressed that the deal will simultaneously accelerate the development of India's indigenous manufacturing capabilities and companies that 'Make in India' for the world. "This deal is a tremendous showcase of the mutually beneficial nature of the U.S.-India trade partnership, and we expect to see extremely positive spillover effects across our two economies," Atul Keshap stated.

"As President Biden stated, this deal will create 1 million jobs across the United States, directly contributing to American efforts to promote inclusive growth and create high-quality manufacturing jobs at home," he added. In the statement, Keshap said that USIBC sees the deal as directly servicing the US and India's shared ambitions as members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for prosperity, where both nations are working to build resilient supply chains and expand manufacturing capabilities among high-trust partners.

"For the United States, we hope this deal stands as an exemplar of how global trade supports both multilateral objectives and American jobs, and encourages Washington to embrace an agenda where America once again leads on trade," Keshap in the statement said. "USIBC is excited to see how this deal supports India's growth story, enhances American economic competitiveness, and takes connectivity between the world's oldest and largest democracy to new heights," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "had a warm and productive" phone call with US President Joe Biden in which the two leaders welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation," Prime Minister's office said in a statement. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains. "They welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries," a PMO release said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Air India announced that it had signed letters of intent with Airbus and Boeing to acquire both widebody and single-aisle aircraft. According to an official release, the order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s widebody aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. Engines from CFM International will power all single-aisle aircraft. (ANI)

