Left Menu

Top Russian defence official falls from building window to death in St Petersburg

Yankina is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. She was reportedly a key figure in the funding of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:59 IST
Top Russian defence official falls from building window to death in St Petersburg
Marina Yankina, head of the financial support department of the Russian Ministry of Defence for the Eastern Military District (Image Credit: Twitter/@olex_scherba). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

A high-ranking Russian defence official has died after falling from a window of a building in St Petersburg, DailyMail reported. Marina Yankina, who headed the financial support department of the Russian Ministry of Defence for the Eastern Military District was found by a passerby at the entrance of a house on Zamshina Street in St Petersburg. Yankina is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. She was a key figure in the funding of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, as per the news report. The Russian Investigative Committee and the press service of the Western Military District 'Fontanka' have confirmed her death and have started an investigation regarding her mysterious fall, The DailyMail reported.

Her personal belongings were found on the 16th floor of the building. Citing media outlet 'Mash on Moika,' the news report said that Yankina had called her ex-husband and informed him what she was intending to do. "She told him about what she was going to do and where she would leave things - and also asked to call the police. A few minutes after the call, she was found dead," the media outlet 'Mash on Moika,' said.

Prior to joining the Western Military region, Yankina served in the Federal Tax Service and also worked as the Deputy Chairman of the Property Relations Committee of St. Petersburg. She is believed to have been at the centre of efforts to strengthen funding for the war started by Russia on February 24. Marina Yankina is the latest of many Russians to have plunged to their deaths during the war between Russia and Ukraine. Her death comes days after Major General Vladimir Makarov, a Russian general, who was recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in a suspected suicide, as per the news report.

On December 26, Pavel Antonov, the deputy of the Russian Duma died in India after falling out of a hotel window, as per the news report. According to a DailyMail report, the former chief of Russian Ground Forces Aleksey Maslov died in hospital on December 25 while Aleksandr Buzakov who served as the head of Russia's 'admiralty shipyards' for a decade died on December 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023