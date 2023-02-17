Left Menu

World Hindi Conference will be "Mahakumbh": Jaishankar in Fiji

Addressing the closing ceremony in Fiji, Jaishankar said, "I think everyone is hopeful that this conference will be a Mahakumbh of Hindi where people from all over the world will come. It will become a platform for a global networking platform in the subject of Hindi."

17-02-2023
World Hindi Conference will be "Mahakumbh": Jaishankar in Fiji
EAM S Jaishankar addressing closing ceremony at World Hindi Conference (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Everyone is hopeful that this World Hindi Conference will be a "Hindi Mahakumbh" where people from all over the world can connect and will become a partner for the "global networking platform" in the subject of Hindi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. Addressing the closing ceremony at World Hindi Conference here, Jaishankar said, "I think everyone is hopeful that this conference will be a Mahakumbh of Hindi where people from all over the world will come. It will become a platform for a global networking platform in the subject of Hindi."

"Our goal is how to make Hindi a world language and this conference becomes a platform where every Hindi lover can participate," he added. He also stated that India has assured Fiji that they will help to fulfill the demand for the teachings of Hindi, Tamil, and many other languages.

EAM Jaishankar thanked the Fiji government, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and the Ministry of External Affairs for making this event successful. Recalling Fiji's President Wiliame Katonivere's comment on Hindi Cinema's impact, Jaishankar said that Katonivere said that Hindi film has a great impact on him, and his favorite without any doubt is "Sholay." He also said that Katonivere still remembers the song "Wo Dosti"

Jaishankar, who is in Fiji to attend Hindi World Conference, had earlier addressed the Indian diaspora in Suva. "The Indian community spreading across the world has achieved its own milestones, and is today an enormous asset to both India, to the country where they live, and the world," the External Affairs Minister said while addressing the Indian Diaspora in Fiji on Thursday.

The minister during his community address in Suva, Fiji, said that when we look at the Indo-Pacific, we look at Fiji as an important partner with whom there is a historic and established relationship. "I am on my first visit to Fiji. After two days, I am wondering why it took me so long to get here. It's been an interesting visit, a lot of things I learned from being here," the minister said.

Addressing a joint press statement with the Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on Thursday, Jaishankar said, "I would like to take this occasion to really publically and sincerely thank the government of Fiji for partnering with us on this very important cultural, heritage exercise we do regularly. The arrangements which were made were truly exceptional." (ANI)

