India, Nepal jointly inaugurate two Dharchula International Suspension bridges

District Magistrate Pithoragarh Reena Joshi and District Magistrate Darchula, Nepal Dirghraj Upadhyay jointly inaugurated two Dharchula International Suspension bridges in the border area Dharchula of Pithoragarh district. The two bridges have been built by Nepal at Malla Ghat and Garbhadhar on Lipulekh road. 1 Crore Nepalese Rupees have been spent on the construction of each bridge. The bridge will facilitate people.

District Magistrate Pithorgarh Reena Joshi said that the two international bridges constructed between India and Nepal will facilitate the people. She said that bridge will serve as a stepping stone to strengthening relations between the two countries. "Today, two international jhula bridges between India and Nepal have been inaugurated. The bridges will be beneficial for 70,000 people living on both sides. It will help them in their commutation. Earlier, the people used to face difficulties in commutation. The bridge will serve as a stepping stone to strengthening relations between the two countries," Reena Joshi told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Dirghraj Upadhyay congratulated the people and stressed that the bridges will facilitate the people. He said that the bridges will strengthen the ties between the two nations. Earlier on February 13, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra held discussions with Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on bilateral issues across various sectors, including economic and development cooperation. The meeting was held during Kwatra's two-day visit to Kathmandu.

Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted, "Foreign Secretary Kwatra called on Rt. Hon. PM @cmprachanda and held productive discussions on bilateral issues across various sectors, including economic and development cooperation." Kwatra also met with Nepal Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal and discussed strengthening bilateral relations. The two discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations, including the power sector cooperation, trade, and transit.

"Various aspects of Nepal-India relations including the power sector cooperation, trade, transit, education, culture, healthcare, and connectivity infrastructure were discussed during the meeting," according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)

