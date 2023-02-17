12th World Hindi Conference resolves to develop Hindi as language of contact-dialogue for global citizens

The 12th World Hindi Conference, which started at Nadi, Fiji from February 15 and will conclude on Friday, has resolved to develop Hindi as a language of contact-dialogue among all citizens of the world who speak and know Hindi and are fond of it. Representatives from India, Fiji and other countries at the conference were of the opinion that Indian knowledge tradition and other traditional knowledge systems should be integrated with modern information, knowledge and research techniques like artificial intelligence (AI). Using this medium, it can reach a large population around the world, according to an official report on the 12th World Hindi Conference.

Hindi can play an important role in providing an alternative civilisational vision based on cooperation, inclusion and coexistence to a world system based on competition. Along with this, representatives at the 12th World Hindi Conference were also of the opinion that the world market can be built on the civilizational vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and the fulfilment of international needs 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin'. Further, according to the report, Indians, who have migrated to almost all the continents, have made immense contributions to the creation of a unique world order with their hard work and loyalty towards the countries they migrated to.

Hindi media, cinema and various new mediums of mass communication have opened new doors of possibilities to expand Hindi as a world language by making proper use of the latest knowledge systems like information technology and artificial intelligence. In order to face the challenges of the 21st century, Hindi, which is one of the most important languages of the world, can be meaningful and productive, the representatives at the conference noted further.

Hindi has an important place in migrant literature, they observed further, noting that translation has an important role in making overseas Hindi literature universal and in incorporating the best values of other cultures of the world into Hindi. For this, harmonious application of various alternatives of artificial intelligence, machine translation and traditional methods of translation is necessary, they said. (ANI)

