Pakistan: Suicide bomber killed by security forces in South Waziristan

During an exchange of fire, an alleged suicide bomber namely, Rehman Mehsud Alias Nekro was killed after his vest exploded.

ANI | Updated: 18-02-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 23:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The security forces in the Spinkai area of South Waziristan on Friday killed a suicide bomber during an intelligence-based operation, reported The Nation. During an exchange of fire, an alleged suicide bomber namely, Rehman Mehsud Alias Nekro was killed after his vest exploded.

The killed terrorist had come to Pakistan from Afghanistan and was involved in various attacks on security officials, reported The Nation. According to details, the operation was conducted in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) district after intelligence confirmed the presence of a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a similar raid last Thursday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed to have repulsed an attack by terrorists on law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district, killing a commander of the proscribed TTP. According to the CTD statement, the terrorists belonging to the TTP attacked law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district.

It said terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on security personnel, prompting law enforcers to retaliate, reported The Nation. (ANI)

