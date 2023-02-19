Left Menu

G7 countries to support Ukraine and impose more sanctions on Russia

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations have agreed to continue supporting Ukraine and impose more sanctions on Russia, as the ongoing conflict approaches the one-year mark, reported NHK World News.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 10:16 IST
G7 countries to support Ukraine and impose more sanctions on Russia
The G7 meeting in Japan. (Image source: Twitter handle of Dmytro Kuleba)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations have agreed to continue supporting Ukraine and impose more sanctions on Russia, as the ongoing conflict approaches the one-year mark, reported NHK World News. Japan hosted the G7 meeting in Munich, Germany on Saturday, with deliberations being held on the sidelines of the international security conference.

Japan is this year's G7 chair, and the meeting was the first foreign ministerial conference hosted by Tokyo in that capacity. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was also invited to the meet. "I took part in a G7 ministerial meeting at the invitation of Japanese FM Hayashi Yoshimasa. We focused on everything needed for Ukraine's victory in 2023. There will be rapid deliveries of weapons and new sanctions. Russia must realise we won't tire of countering its aggression," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Saturday.

The ministers confirmed that they will call on countries supporting Russia to stop doing so. They also said that they will actively work with Ukraine, NHK World News reported. Further, according to the report, they condemned Russia for continuing to attack civilians and key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. They said they will hold Moscow accountable in accordance with international law, NHK World News reported.

The top diplomats said they share the view that it is important to maintain international order based on the rule of law. Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa brought up the issue of North Korea's missile launches.

Further, according to NHK World News, Hayashi said the unprecedented rate of Pyongyang's ballistic missile test launches poses an imminent threat to the safety of Japan and a serious challenge to international peace and security. He described the North's actions as totally unacceptable, saying he would work closely with the other G7 members to respond to the threats.

Hayashi also expressed a willingness to work with the G7 nations to address other matters, such as the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan is scheduled to host a G7 summit in Hiroshima in May. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023