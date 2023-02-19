Left Menu

V Muraleedharan meets Australian Minister Tony Buti in Perth

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met with Australian Minister for Education, Aboriginal Affairs, Citizenship & Multicultural Interests Tony Buti and Indian-origin Parliamentarians from Western Australia at Perth on Sunday and discuss opportunities to deepen cooperation in education, trade and tourism between India and Australia.

"Had a fruitful discussion with Minister for Education, Aboriginal Affairs, Citizenship & Multicultural Interests Tony Buti & Indian-origin Parliamentarians from Western Australia at Perth. Discussed opportunities to further deepen cooperation in education, trade and tourism," tweeted the Minister of State. He is on a visit to Melbourne and Perth in Australia and Singapore from February 18 to 21.

"The visits to Australia and Singapore are in continuation of his visits to Nadi, Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference from 15-17 February 2023 and to Sydney, Australia on 13 February 2023," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Earlier, Muraleedharan held fruitful discussions on wide-ranging subjects with Tim Pallas, Treasurer and Minister for Industrial Relations, Trade and Investment of Victoria and discussed matters related to the Indian diaspora.

"Held fruitful discussions on wide-ranging subjects of our ever-growing bilateral relationship with Treasurer and Minister for Industrial Relations, Trade & Investment of Victoria, Tim Pallas. Also, discussed matters related to the Indian diaspora," tweeted Muraleedharan. Before leaving for Perth, Muraleedharan offered prayers & performed Abhishek at Sri Durga Temple in Melbourne on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. The Minister informed through a tweet.

Notably, the Indian community in Australia condemned the vandalism of Hindu temples in several parts of the country and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. MoS Muraleedharan also paid tribute to the soldiers of World War II at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne.

"Started my day in Melbourne by paying tribute to the soldiers, who laid down their lives during the 2 World Wars, at Shrine of Remembrance," he tweeted. (ANI)

