"As we approach the anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," tweeted Biden.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 16:55 IST
Biden reaffirms US' "unwavering commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity"
US President Joe Biden with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo Credit - Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden, who arrived in a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, reaffirmed America's unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. "As we approach the anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," tweeted Biden.

The fact the US president is meeting Ukraine's leader in the heart of the capital in the middle of a full-scale conflict is significant and symbolic and it comes just four days before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong," tweeted Biden.

The Biden administration has provided some USD 30 billion in security aid since President Vladimir Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, initiating the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. "Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support - and that support will endure," tweeted Biden.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Biden's visit to Kyiv is a "very specific scenario for the Kremlin's destruction." "President Joe Biden is in Kyiv. On the eve of the war's anniversary. To say bluntly: RF will surely lose. Putin & his entourage will be tried. Ukraine will get all the weapons it needs. No compromises. Absolutely clear signals. A very specific scenario for the Kremlin's destruction," the Adviser tweeted.

Under Biden's leadership, the US and its NATO allies have gradually expanded the array of weaponry they have pledged to include heavy tanks. His visit was shrouded in secrecy. Biden was due to leave for an announced visit to Poland from Washington on Monday evening.

Biden will arrive in Warsaw on Tuesday and meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. While other world leaders have visited Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy over the past year, and tour the war-scarred city, Biden has stayed away due to security concerns and fears about the possibility of conflict between the world's two largest nuclear powers, sending senior aides in his place.

"This Monday is truly the Presidents Day, Feb 20. This US holiday falls on 3rd Monday of February commemorating America's 45 commanders in chief. Officially, the holiday is known as Washington's Birthday. Today is the day and Kyiv is the place for two commanders in chief to meet!" tweeted Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

