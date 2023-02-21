Left Menu

Chinese company fined for "delayed damages" in Pakistan

According to a Pakistani newspaper, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment Project under the Asian Development Bank asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 million.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 06:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 06:39 IST
Chinese company fined for "delayed damages" in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment Project fined the Chinese company, China Gansu International Corporation for inordinate delay in work on sewerage links, Dawn reported. According to a Pakistani newspaper, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment Project under the Asian Development Bank asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 million.

Project manager Muhammad Asjid Khan said the company was fined for "delayed damages." The Asian Development Bank is executing Rs18 billion in projects in Sahiwal city regarding clean drinking water, rehabilitation of public parks, wastewater treatment plants, high-tech solid waste machinery, and the laying of a 91km trunk sewer line, reported dawn.

The project is being implemented through the provincial local government, community development, and the local metropolitan corporation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America
2
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023