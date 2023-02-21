Chinese company fined for "delayed damages" in Pakistan

Pakistan's Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment Project fined the Chinese company, China Gansu International Corporation for inordinate delay in work on sewerage links, Dawn reported. According to a Pakistani newspaper, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment Project under the Asian Development Bank asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 million.

Project manager Muhammad Asjid Khan said the company was fined for "delayed damages." The Asian Development Bank is executing Rs18 billion in projects in Sahiwal city regarding clean drinking water, rehabilitation of public parks, wastewater treatment plants, high-tech solid waste machinery, and the laying of a 91km trunk sewer line, reported dawn.

The project is being implemented through the provincial local government, community development, and the local metropolitan corporation. (ANI)

