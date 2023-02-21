Timely decision, excellent coordination made India among first few medical teams to reach Turkey: Army Chief

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday felicitated 60 Para Field Hospital, saying that timely decision and excellent interagency coordination between all stakeholders made Indian medical team among first few teams to reach Turkey. "It was a timely decision and the excellent interagency coordination between all the stakeholders due to which they (60 Para field hospital team) were amongst the first few medical teams that reached Turkey," General Pande said.

Indian Army Chief also said that the hospital was mobilized at a short notice of six hours and a 30 bedded hospital was organised in Turkey and Field hospital was self-contained for 14 days, which comprised specialist doctors. The felicitation was hosted at Nalanda Auditorium in Delhi Cantonment.

"The hospital treated close to 3,600 patients. We have received messages from Turkish citizens expressing their gratitude for providing them assistance in the hour of need," General Pande said. The Army chief added that forces are very proud that the medical staff 60 Para Field hospitals have returned back to India after successful accomplishment of their mission and tasks are assigned to them as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

"Mobilisation of the field hospital in a short time indicates towards their excellent operational preparedness," he added. "When I interacted with the members of the hospital today, they were extremely appreciative of the assistance and cooperation provided by the citizens in the affected area," the Army chief added.

The Indian Army had set up a field hospital in the Hatay region of Iskenderun in earthquake-hit Turkey to help victims, as part of the 'Operation Dost'. The Army provided medical aid and relief material to the people in a school building where the 60 Para Field hospital was set up.

The 60 Para Field hospital garnered appreciation from the world over for its selfless service to earthquake survivors of Turkey and Syria. This is not the first time that the medical unit is in the limelight.

Affectionately called 'angels in maroon berets', the 60th Parachute Field Ambulance unit treated more than 200,000 people between 1950 and 1954.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)