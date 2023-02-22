Left Menu

India, China discuss proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in open, constructive manner

The 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held today in person in Beijing.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 18:08 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on 22 February 2023 in Beijing, marking the first in-person meeting since July 2019. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was led by Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas. The discussions were conducted in an open and constructive manner with the objective of restoring peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and creating conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations. In accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the two sides agreed to hold the next (18th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date. They also agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels to achieve their objective.

The WMCC was established in 2012 to provide a platform for consultations and coordination between India and China on border affairs. The 26th meeting was significant as it took place amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, particularly in the wake of the 2020 clashes in the Galwan Valley. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

