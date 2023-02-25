Peace not only beneficial for Russia-Ukraine but also for developing nations: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

Peace is not beneficial just for war-hit Russia and Ukraine but also for developing nations, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said here on Saturday. While addressing a special briefing on the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said, "Ongoing situation in Russia-Ukraine being one of the important issues on the global front featured fairly extensively in discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz. PM Modi has said in his remarks that we're there to support what relates to peace."

"He (PM Modi) has always been saying that dialogue and diplomacy are the paths forward for the resolution of any conflict. Peace is not something that is beneficial for just Russia and Ukraine. Peace is also something which is usually beneficial for the rest of the developing countries," he said. In the special briefing, Kwatra further stated that there are serious impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in terms of food, fuel and fertiliser insecurity. And most of those impacts have been on developing countries.

Scholz, who arrived in India earlier today, met PM Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi and held productive talks. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Our talks focussed on ways to boost India-Germany cooperation and further augment trade ties. We also agreed to deepen ties in renewable energy, green hydrogen and biofuels. Security cooperation was also discussed." After the meeting, PM Modi and Scholz met top CEOs and discussed ways to strengthen economic relations between the two nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT and telecom featured prominently in the meeting.

While addressing the presser, Foreign Secretary also stated that the two leaders had spoken about the regional (Indo-Pacific) and global situation. "In framing that constituency, they'd also look at how India and Germany can cooperate to mitigate those challenges & harness the opportunities which exist in this space," Kwatra said.

"PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz also took forward their discussions on enhanced defence cooperation. Both of them noted that this defence cooperation is an important pillar of the India-Germany strategic partnership," the Foreign Secretary added. He further said that Scholz had also highlighted the importance of the next Asia Pacific Conference of German Businesses which, he said, is likely to be hosted in India in 2024.

PM Modi assured that India is looking to go net zero by 2070. In the field of Railways, India plans to go net zero by 2030, Foreign Secretary added. (ANI)

