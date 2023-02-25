Left Menu

Baby Ariha's case is sensitive, we are in touch with German authorities to find a way: FS Kwatra

Earlier in December 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during a press conference with German Foreign Minister Anna Baerbock on the custody case, "There is a case related to a child called Ariha Shah. We've concerns that she should be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment. This is her right." The child, Ariha Shah was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September last year following which the German authorities took the baby away.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 21:20 IST
Foriegn Secretary Vinay Kwatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Saturday said that Baby Ariha Shah's custody case is "sensitive" and the Indian embassy is in touch with the family and German authorities in order to find a way forward. "This is something of great sensitivity, something which we deeply care about, and our embassy has been in very close touch with the parents and German authorities in trying to find a way forward," Kwatra said.

Earlier in December 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a press conference with German Foreign Minister Anna Baerbock on the custody case said, "There is a case related to a child called Ariha Shah. We've concerns that she should be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment. This is her right." The child, Ariha Shah was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September last year following which the German authorities took the baby away.

Today, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi for a two-day India visit with an aim to expand the overall bilateral ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Scholz for a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He met PM Modi and other ministers during the event. (ANI)

