Former house speakers to contest Nepal Presidential election

Amid a show of power, both the leaders, Subash Chandra Nembwang and Ram Chandra Poudel reached the Office of the Electoral Officer set inside the Federal parliament on Saturday to file their candidacy.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 23:39 IST
Nepal's other former speaker Ram Chandra Poudel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nepal's former speaker of the House of Represntatives, Subash Chandra Nembwang, on Saturday filed his nomination for the Presidential elections slated for March 9. Earlier today, Nepal's another former house speaker Ram Chandra Poudel also filed his nomination for the President's post.

Amid a show of power, both the leaders reached the Office of the Electoral Officer set inside the Federal parliament on Saturday to file their candidacy. The Candidature of Nembwang, vice-chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) was proposed by UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Deputy General Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung, secretaries Gokarna Raj Bista, Raghubir Mahaseth, and Chhabilal Bishwakarma.

Other leaders of the same party Yogesh Bhattarai, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Juli Kumari Mahaseth, Dil Kumari Rawal Thapa, and Aman Kumar Maskey have seconded the proposal. "We have filed candidature following all the procedures and have acquired the registration certificate as well. We are fully confident that we would work to cater for the national interest rather than the political, for the benefit of the people and the nation, protection of the constitution and its implementation, protection of the process, its implementation and coordination have filed this candidacy," KP Sharma Oli, the chairman of CPN-UML said while addressing the media after the filing of candidature.

A meeting of the CPN-UML's Central Secretariat held earlier on Saturday morning decided to file Nembwang as the candidate for the post of President. The meeting of the party's secretariat also decided to reach out to other parties, except Congress, to solicit votes for Nembwang. The biggest party in terms of seats in parliament, the Nepali Congress has fielded its senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel for the presidential election slated for the 9th of next month.

Paudel's candidacy was proposed by Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Maoist Centre's Senior vice-chair Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajbadi Party Ashok Rai and Abdul Khan of Janamat Party. The candidacy was seconded by President of Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Mahanta Thakur, Congress vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka, Nagarik Unmukti Party Chairperson Ranjita Shrestha, Chairman of the Rastriya Janamorcha Chitra Bahadur KC and Maoist Centre's Hitraj Pandey.

"Protection of the constitution and its effective implementation and institutionalizing the federal republic is the need of time and would work on it," Paudel told reporters. Earlier today, Congress picked Poudel as its presidential candidate after eight political parties including the ruling CPN (Maoist Centre) decided to support Congress candidate in the election of President scheduled for March 9. (ANI)

