China to set up internal committee to unify public, national security systems

The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security are to be separated from the State Council subordinated to the newly established Internal Affairs Committee directly under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP). Beijing is currently preparing for the "Party and State Institutional Reform Plan", the China Times reported. The reform will be very intensive and the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security will be separated from the State Council system and come directly under the CCP. The newly established Internal Affairs Committee is directly under the CCP; it also integrates public security, immigration, household registration, transportation, anti-terrorism, and anti-espionage, the China Times reported.

The Second Plenary Session of the CCP was held on Sunday, and the draft of the "Party and State Institutional Reform Plan" was reviewed. Hong Kong's "Ming Pao" published an article on February 23 that although the content of the relevant plan has not been disclosed, the intensity of the reform will be very strong. The committee was chaired by the current minister of public security, Wang Xiaohong. It seems to have solved the mystery that Wang Xiaohong, as the Minister of Public Security, was promoted to the Secretariat of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The China Times reported that the 39th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress held its first plenary meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 23. The main task of this Standing Committee meeting was to prepare for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress next month. 2,977 deputies to the 14th National People's Congress have been elected. The Standing Committee has reviewed and confirmed that the qualifications of representatives are valid. The meeting also reviewed relevant appointment and dismissal cases. In addition, the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau issued the "Notice on Strengthening the Management of Low and Slow Aircraft in the Beijing Area During the Two Sessions of the National Congress in 2023." From March 1 to March 14, it is prohibited to use unmanned aircraft "Slow and small" aircraft such as planes and crossing planes carry out various unapproved flight activities and balloon launch activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)