Pakistani police kills 2 'terrorists' in North Waziristan gunfight

Two people, whom the Pakistani police called "terrorists," were killed in a gunfight with security personnel in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan province, stated Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement. Details indicate that during the violent encounter, the security forces killed two "terrorists" and detained two others.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers, Sipahi Imran Ullah and Sipahi Afzal Khan were killed during the battle with militants, according to the army's media wing. The ISPR reported that the terrorists who were slain had also left behind guns and ammo.

The military's propaganda branch claims that the terrorists were responsible for attacks on security personnel and innocent bystanders. The ISPR spokesperson added that occurrences like this confirm the Armed forces' resolve to confront any group that uses violence and that these sacrifices would only increase their determination to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the nation.

On December 29, three Pakistani Army soldiers were killed after engaging in an exchange of fire with militants in the Kurram area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). According to the military's media wing, three Pakistan Army troops died during a gunfight between security forces and militants in the Arawali area in the Kurram region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the ISPR claimed that Pakistani troops bravely engaged the terrorists' base of operations. "Two terrorists were also killed during a fierce exchange of fire. The terrorists who were slain had weapons and ammo," it added. Such terrorist incidents are on a rise in Pakistan. Recently, on February 17, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with Pakistani security forces, in the then-ongoing terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief's office, according to Pakistan's ARY News.

The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police said that 2 terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the security officials while the operation is still underway to neutralise possibly up to five more terrorists in the Karachi Police Office (KPO), reported ARY News. (ANI)

