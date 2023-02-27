India hands over Madan Bhandari Memorial College built with Indian assistance to Nepal

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Monday handed over the college building of Madan Bhandari Memorial College, Kathmandu built with the Government of India's financial assistance. The ceremony was attended by Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal, Chairperson of the College Management Committee; Usha Kiran Bhandari, Chairperson, Madan Bhandari Foundation and Santosh Budathoki, Chairperson, of District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu.

"This was a combined effort of the community, of the foundation, of the college and of our neighbourly country's (India) goodwill. So this is an exemplary building. It shows that we have a commitment towards the education system, just distribution, and access to education. I see this as representative of all that feeling and emotions," Usha Kiran Bhandari, Chairperson of Madan Bhandari Foundation said addressing the event. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project at the total cost of NRs.28.64 million under 'The Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

Since its inception, the college has been imparting quality education. It is affiliated with Tribhuvan University and has over 1500 students from different districts of the country and offers a variety of courses. "This building was built with the support of the Government of India under our developmental partnership cooperation with Nepal. The building comprises 29 classrooms, a library, conference halls, and other facilities. India through our embassy has been doing such a community developmental project- High Impact Community Developmental Project since the year 2003. To date in almost all the districts of Nepal we have undertaken more than 530 such projects covering various areas including water and sanitation, educational facilities medical facilities and anything that a community require," said Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 535 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal and has completed 478 projects. Amongst these, 104 Projects are in Bagmati Pradesh including 40 projects in Kathmandu District. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 68 Ambulances and 46 School Buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Kathmandu, to date, including one School bus given to this College.

The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal for the upliftment of its people, through the creation of education infrastructure. (ANI)

