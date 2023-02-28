Left Menu

Kim Davy's extradition to India a 'work in progress,' says Denmark Foreign Minister

Speaking to ANI, Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that it is not a political topic and that he has been informed that it is a work in progress.

Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Ayushi Agarwal Calling the extradition of Kim Davy, the prime accused in the Purulia arms drop case, a 'work in progress', Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in an interview to ANI here said that it is not a political topic and he has been informed that it is a work in progress.

"When I visited India back in 2019 in my previous capacity as Prime Minister, we talked about that. We had in-depth discussion at the political level and we agreed that this is not a political topic, it's something which should be dealt with among the proper authorities and what I am informed about that is that this is a work in progress," said the Foreign Minister. On December 17, 1995, a large consignment of illegal arms was airdropped from an Antonov An-26 aircraft in the Purulia district of West Bengal.

Further speaking about the India-EU Free trade agreement, the Minister said that we can establish a framework between Europe and India which will increase relations and trade and will be beneficial for both India and Denmark. "Denmark is a small country, but I am proud to say that we are a prosperous country and we have gained all our prosperity through trading with other nations," Rasmussen said.

"We are now in a geopolitical situation due to the pandemic, rise of China, war in Ukraine where globalization could be pushed backwards and we don't need that. This is not in our best common interest. So, if we can establish a framework between Europe and India which could increase relations and trade that will be for the benefit of Europe and India. That is something that Denmark is advocating," he added. (ANI)

