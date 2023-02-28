"Be on guard..."Vice President Dhankar cautions on George Soros agenda and BBC documentary on PM Modi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged Indians to be cautious of billionaire investor George Soros' agenda and BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked them to be on guard from those "who are playing politics another way around." Addressing the inauguration of the Center for Innovation Facility at IIT Madras, Dhankhar said that the Supreme Court of India had given its judgement on PM Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots but "in the name of expression, can you run down the Supreme Court and the two decades of a thorough investigation."

"For two decades. The issue was deliberated in judicial quarters. It was thoroughly investigated at all levels. The highest court of the land, the highest court of the largest democracy, pronounced on all fronts in 2022. Finally, we have a narrative being set up, float by a documentary. And some people say this is an expression, saying the name of the expression can you run down by Supreme Court? Can you run down two decades of thorough investigation? This is playing politics the other way around. When people choose to play politics the other way around, the young minds here and outside are intellectually equipped to challenge them." He further stated that there was one gentleman, who was using some money, and power. "He has some backers, he has some beneficiaries, he has some fiscal parasites. And they talk about our country's democracy. I have been appalled, and pained. How can a sane mind compare us with a southern country without neighbours?" Vice President wondered.

Earlier, at the Munich Security Conference, Soros said, "Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament." Terming Modi and Adani as "close allies," whose "fate is intertwined", the 92-year-old billionaire investor said, "This will significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms." "I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India," Soros said in his remarks delivered at the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

"I would therefore appeal to you if you have to take this country to 2047, vindicate the trust of the Founding Fathers, Please be on guard. Those who play politics, the other way around. They need to be combated and neutralized, and they must face your rational salvos," Vice President added. UK's National broadcaster BBC aired a two-part series attacking PM Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms. (ANI)

