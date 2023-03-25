Left Menu

Pakistan: Hindu Panchayat stages rally for return of missing youth

Talking to the reporters, the Panchayat members expressed their concern over the wellbeing of the missing man and inefficiency of the Sukkur police in finding a clue to the victim.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 23:31 IST
Pakistan: Hindu Panchayat stages rally for return of missing youth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A local leader of Pakistan's Sukkur Hindu Panchayat held a demonstration on Friday for the community member Sahil kumar who went missing about a week ago, seeking safe and early recovery of their dear ones. reported Dawn. Speaking to reporters, the panchayat members expressed their concern over the wellbeing of the missing man and inefficiency of the Sukkur police in finding a clue to the victim.

The members further stated that Sahil Kumar had gone missing in the Kandhrah area near Rohri taluka and his family members had reported the matter to the area police. However, they added, no progress had been made so far towards his recovery. They said the missing youth's family feared for his life, and appealed to the Sukkur DIG and SSP, as well as the higher authorities, to take immediate measures for the safe recovery of Sahil Kumar, according to Dawn.

The religious minorities in Pakistan live in fear as the cases against them are on the rise. Earlier, a case of police officer's wrongful actions against religious freedom disclosed when Sindh Human Rights Commission took notice of it.

According to videos doing the rounds of social media platforms, the policeman was seen preventing a shopkeeper from demonstrating his community's religious sentiments. "The act goes against Article 20 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to profess and manage religious institutions. It also runs counter to a landmark judgement by the former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani on minority rights issued on June 19, 2014," she said.

Referring to the video, the SHRC chairperson called for holding the responsible police officer accountable for his actions, according to Dawn. After the SHRC intervened in the matter, the police officer was suspended as per the disciplinary action.

The SHRC strongly condemned the police officer's action and asked the Sukkur DIG and Ghotki SSP to review the case and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator. "Furthermore, the Sindh government must conduct an inquiry into the matter and ensure that justice is served," it said.

"The SHRC reaffirms its commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of all citizens, regardless of their religion or beliefs," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

