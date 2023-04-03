5.0 magnitude earthquake hits La Libertad, El Salvador

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck 135 km South of La Libertad, El Salvador on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. El Salvador is a country in Central America.

The earthquake occurred at 18:06:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit La Libertad, El Salvador at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 12.269°N and 89.390°W, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)

