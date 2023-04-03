Left Menu

5.0 magnitude earthquake hits La Libertad, El Salvador

06

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:05 IST
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits La Libertad, El Salvador
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • El Salvador

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck 135 km South of La Libertad, El Salvador on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. El Salvador is a country in Central America.

The earthquake occurred at 18:06:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit La Libertad, El Salvador at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 12.269°N and 89.390°W, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023