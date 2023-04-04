"Finland will do utmost as NATO member to get Sweden... " Finnish Foreign Minister

Soon after Finland formally joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the world's largest military alliance, on Tuesday as its 31st member, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said it will put in efforts to make Sweden a NATO member too. Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Twitter about officially becoming a NATO member nation.

In the video message posted, Finland's Foreign inister Pekka Haavisto specifically thanked Sweden and said, "We started this process together with our closest ally and neighbour Sweden. Our journey is not complete until Sweden is also a member. We'll do our utmost as a NATO member to get Sweden also in." Thanking all NATO allies for their "great support throughout this Finnish NATO application process", he further said, "We are now one of the NATO countries happy to be with you. This is a historic day for Finland. We'll be part of NATO's deterrence and defence. Euroatlantic security is key for our country."

"Finland is entering a new era as a member of NATO. I am proud of Finland and the Finnish people. As a nation, we have been united throughout this historic process. Thank you to our Allies for your trust. Together we will be even stronger," tweeted Finland PM Sanna Marin. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday about Finland becoming a full member of NATO on April 4.

His remarks came after the Turkish Parliament on March 30 voted in favour of Finland's application to join NATO. Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Stoltenberg said, "This is a historic week. Tomorrow, we will welcome Finland as the thirty-first member of NATO. Making Finland safer and our Alliance stronger."

Regarding Sweden, Jens Stoltenberg said that allies in 2022 made a decision to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO and noted that Finland's accession has been the fastest ratification process in NATO's modern history. On Thursday, the Turkish Parliament voted unanimously in favour of Finland's application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), while also continuing to block Sweden from joining the military alliance, CNN reported.

The vote in the Parliament fulfils Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "promise" to allow Finland to become part of the military alliance, as per the news report. Turkey was the last NATO member to approve Finland's accession. Following the vote, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said his country is "ready to join NATO." In 2022, Finland and Sweden submitted applications to join NATO. A majority of NATO members welcomed the applications of Finland and Sweden except for Turkey and Hungary.

Turkish President Erdogan accused Finland and Sweden of housing Kurdish "terrorist organizations." Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Finland and Sweden were disseminating "outright lies" about his country's rule of law record, as per the CNN report. Later, the two nations softened their stance on Finland's accession. However, Hungary and Turkey continue to remain opposed to Sweden becoming part of NATO. (ANI)

