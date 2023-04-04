Organisation of Islamic Cooperation denounces Ram Navami violence, MEA calls it anti-India agenda

Terming it an anti-India agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the violence that took place in some parts of India on the festival of Ram Navami. In response to media queries on the statement issued by OIC Secretariat regarding India, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said, "We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda. OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces."

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a statement in Tuesday that it has followed with "deep concern" the acts of "violence and vandalism targeting Muslim community" in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions, including the burning of a madrasa and its library by an extremist Hindu mob in Bihar Sharif on 31 March 2023. The OIC General Secretariat said that it denounces such "provocative acts of violence and vandalism", which are a vivid manifestation of mounting "Islamophobia" and systemic targeting of the Muslim community in India.

"The OIC General Secretariat calls upon the Indian authorities to take firm action against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights, and dignity of the Muslim community in the country," OIC said in a statement. The MEA strongly reacted to this and said that it is one more example of OIC's communal mindset and anti-India agenda.

"OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement. This comes after violent clashes broke out in several parts of India during Ram Navami processions. (ANI)

