Left Menu

Pak: SHO killed, DSP among 5 injured in dacoit attack

The outlaws attacked a large police contingent that was engaged in an operation to free hostages in the Kandhkot district's Durrani-Mahar riverine area.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:37 IST
Pak: SHO killed, DSP among 5 injured in dacoit attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ahead of the provincial government's long-delayed operation against outlaws in Pakistan's riverine area, a gang of dacoits once again struck, killing a Station House Officer (SHO) and injuring five others including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), reported Dawn. The outlaws attacked a large police contingent that was engaged in an operation to free hostages in the Kandhkot district's Durrani-Mahar riverine area.

Last month, the Sindh cabinet resolved to conduct a grand operation to flush out dacoits from the province's riverine areas with the help of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and Punjab and Balochistan police. Police sources, cited by Dawn, said that dacoits were using anti-aircraft guns and rocket launchers and other sophisticated weapons to shoot indiscriminately at ill-equipped officers who were deployed to a crime-ridden area to free hostages from kidnappers' groups.

They said that the clash led to gunning down of SHO Abdul Latif Mirani and leaving DSP Qalandar Bakhsh Soomro and Constable Mohammad Ishaq alias Bhai Meerani injured. Three passers-by were wounded by bullets and captured in the ferocious gunfire; they were not identified until late at night. Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Ali Samo told reporters in front of the Kandhkot Civil Hospital that he sent out a huge police force consisting of cops from 20 different police stations after receiving information that dacoits were moving hostages taken from Kashmore to other locations.

He said the incident happened when the heavily armed outlaws of the Sabzoi, Bhayo, and Jagirani gangs attacked a criminal hideout in the Durrani-Mahar riverine area as the group led by DSP Soomro approached it. The SSP said that more police force had been deployed to the area where they had been able to corner the dacoits. He said that the cops had killed around 10-12 dacoits during police operations against notorious gangs.

As the operation was still in progress, the SSP refused to provide the identities of the dacoits killed in the operation. The policemen were valiantly battling the gangs and had clearly damaged them, the SSP said, adding that they would soon be able to get rid of them.

Locals told Dawn that the Durrani-Mahar area had become a battleground and was echoing with sporadic gunfire. Notably, the dacoits killed a DSP, two SHOs and many constables in an attack on a police contingent in riverine area of Ghotki district last year in November.

The cabinet had sanctioned a sum of Rs 2.7 billion to buy military-grade weapons for police to take on criminal gangs operating in the riverine area of the districts Kashmore, Shikarpur and Ghotki, but the plan is yet to be executed, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023