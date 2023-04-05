Lawyers get access to detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, say he's in good health

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was on Tuesday able to meet with his lawyers, the paper said. It added that the journalist who has been detained in Russia since last week is in good health, CNN reported. "Evan's lawyers were able to meet with him in prison today. They said Evan's health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We stand with Evan and continue to call for his immediate release," the statement said, according to CNN.

Gershkovich was detained by Russian authorities last week on charges of spying, signalling a significant ratcheting of both Moscow's tensions with the United States and its campaign against foreign news media. As per the Wall Street Journal statement, Evan "was doing what journalists do, asking questions and providing an eyewitness account in the region to help keep the world well informed."

"His imprisonment is wholly unjustified and an attack on a free press. We are doing everything in our power to bring Evan home safely and will not rest until he is reunited with his family," the statement from Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker and Publisher Almar Latour said. Representatives from the US Embassy in Moscow haven't been granted consular access to Gershkovich, according to the Journal, CNN reported.

As per CNN, the Journal has denied the espionage charge against Gershkovich, describing his arrest as "a vicious affront to a free press" which "should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world." Gershkovich has filed an appeal against his arrest in Russia, CNN reported.

He is currently being held in a pre-trial detention centre at Russia's Lefortovo prison until May 29. He faces up to 20 years in prison on espionage charges. The Wall Street Journal has denied the spying accusations against Gershkovich, according to CNN.

No date for hearing the appeal has been set. The US on Sunday expressed concern over Russia's detention of US citizen journalist Evan Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.

US' concern was expressed by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a telephonic conversation with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States' grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist. The Secretary called for his immediate release," according to a readout issued by the US Department of State, attributed to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

Blinken further urged the Kremlin to immediately release wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Lavrov also discussed the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work. (ANI)

