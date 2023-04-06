Left Menu

India elected to UN's highest statistical body for 4-year term, Jaishankar extends congratulations

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election."

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 08:00 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
India has been selected to the United Nations' highest statistical body for a four-year term, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election."

He also stated that India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission. India have won handsomely in just completed UN Statistical Commission election-securing 46 out of 53 votes, leaving rivals ROK (23) China (19) and UAE (15) far behind. In brief, victory for India. This was a multi-cornered election, four candidates for two seats, according to the sources.

The United Nations Statistical Commission, established in 1947, is the highest body of the global statistical system bringing together the Chief Statisticians from member states from around the world. It is the highest decision-making body for international statistical activities, responsible for setting statistical standards and the development of concepts and methods, including their implementation at the national and international level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

