China vows 'resolute, effective' response to high-level US meeting with Taiwan's President

The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California and vowed that China will take "resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty," according to the official statement. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called Tsai's visit to US "transit" and said that it "gravely violated" the one-China principle.

The ministry, in the statement, also said that the US officials are giving Tsai a platform to make separatist remarks seeking "Taiwan independence." "This is essentially the United States acting with Taiwan to connive at "Taiwan independence" separatists' political activities in the United States, conduct official contact with Taiwan and upgrade the substantive relations with Taiwan, and frame it as a transit", according to the statement.

China also said that this trip also violates the provisions of the three China-US joint communique. "In the three China-US joint communiques, the United States made a clear commitment to maintaining only unofficial relations with Taiwan. Over the years, however, the United States has obdurately attempted to contain China by exploiting the Taiwan question and betraying its commitments. The United States has been crossing the line and acting provocatively on issues such as US-Taiwan official exchanges, arms sales to and military dealings with Taiwan and creating chances for Taiwan to expand its so-called "international space", and kept fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle," China said in the statement.

"We once again urge the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, act on the US leader's assurances of not supporting "Taiwan independence" and not supporting "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan", stop at once any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, stop upgrading substantive relations with Taiwan, stop creating factors that could cause tensions in the Taiwan Strait, stop containing China by exploiting the Taiwan question, and not go further down the wrong and dangerous path," the ministry said. These remarks came after Tsai Ing-Wen met McCarthy, on Wednesday, in California, where she said that democracy is under threat.

"It is no secret that today the peace we have maintained and the democracy which (we) have worked hard to build are facing unprecedented challenges," Tsai said in remarks alongside McCarthy, according to CNN. "We once again find ourselves in a world where democracy is under threat and the urgency of keeping the beacon of freedom shining cannot be understated," she added. (ANI)

