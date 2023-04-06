Left Menu

India repatriates Pakistani national via Attari-Wagah border

"One Pakistani national imprisoned in India was repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border following hectic efforts of @PakInIndia & @ForeignOfficePk and cooperation of Indian side," the Pakistan High Commission in India tweeted on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:27 IST
Pakistani national repatriated (Source: Twitter/@PakinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
India on Thursday repatriated one Pakistani national via the Attari-Wagah border. The Pakistani national was under imprisonment in the country. "One Pakistani national imprisoned in India was repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border following hectic efforts of @PakInIndia & @ForeignOfficePk and cooperation of Indian side," the Pakistan High Commission in India tweeted on Thursday.

"Our efforts will continue to repatriate all Pakistani prisoners from India on completion of their sentences," the tweet further read. India in January repatriated 17 Pakistani nationals via the Attari-Wagah border who were under imprisonment in the country.

"17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of @PakinIndia& @ForeignOfficePk& cooperation of Indian side. Our efforts will continue to repatriate all Pakistani prisoners from India on completion of their sentences," tweeted the Pakistan High Commission in India. Earlier in January, the country repatriated another Pakistani national.

India and Pakistan in the month of January, exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody, in line with the longstanding agreement between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

