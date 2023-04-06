4.6 magnitude earthquake near Kotabumi, Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 134 km south-west of Kotabumi, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The earthquake occurred at 18:58:34 (UTC+05:30) near Kotabumi, Indonesia at a depth of 84.6 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 5.736°S and 104.072°E, respectively. No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)

