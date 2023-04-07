Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Tibet's Xizang

4.6, Occurred on 06-04-2023, 23

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 07:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 07:41 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Tibet's Xizang
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tibet

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 jolted the Xizang region in Southern Tibet on Thursday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 23:32:20 IST on Thursday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 30 km was determined to be at 34.70 degrees north latitude and 82.01 degrees east longitude. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 06-04-2023, 23:32:20 IST, Lat: 34.70 & Long: 82.01, Depth: 30 Km, Region: Xizang," NCS said in a tweet.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now. This is the second quake within four days of the previous one which occurred on Monday in Tibet's Xizang region.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-04-2023, 01:12:34 IST, Lat: 33.54 & Long: 84.41, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Xizang," the NCS tweeted on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023