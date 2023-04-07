Israel hits two tunnels, weapons factories in response to Hamas' security violations

Israel struck two targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night after a day of series of rockets fired from the Palestinian territory and Lebanon, according to The Times of Israel. According to Israel Defence Force, it has struck two tunnels, first, one is located in the northern Gaza city of Beit Hanoun and the second one is near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The strikes were carried out in the response to "Hamas' security violations" in recent days, IDF said referring to the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip and a major rocket barrage from Lebanon on Thursday. "The two tunnels did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to Israeli civilians," the military says.

Additionally, two sites allegedly used by Hamas to manufacture weapons were targeted in the strikes. "The IDF holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all terror activities emanating from the Gaza Strip and it will face the consequences of the security violations against Israel," the IDF added.

This attack came after 34 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon at the Western and Upper Galilee, according to The Times of Israel citing the IDF. According to the IDF, the Iron Dome air defence system intercepted 25 of the projectiles.

At least five rockets impacted in Israeli territory, while the locations of the remaining four are still unknown, the IDF adds. The rocket impacts caused two minor injuries and some damage.

There are no special instructions for civilians following the unprecedented attack, the IDF's Home Front Command says. After the attack, the high-level security cabinet was carried out in Israel where a series of decisions were based on recommendations made by the military and defence officials, the Prime Minister's Office says in a statement, reported by The Times of Israel.

In the statement, Netanyahu said, "Israel's response, tonight and later, will exact a significant price from our enemies." Earlier tonight, the IDF struck four Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip over "Hamas' security violations" in recent days, the military said. (ANI)

