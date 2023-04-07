Left Menu

24/7 gas supply to masses not possible, says Pakistan minister

While talking with journalists in Karachi, Pakistan's Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that the gas load-shedding would end during sehri and iftar. "We cannot provide gas 24 hours as our reserves have dropped," he added.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 07:47 IST
24/7 gas supply to masses not possible, says Pakistan minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that they cannot give a 24x7 gas supply to the masses, according to The News International. Pakistan is highly dependent on natural gas for energy and with the rising demand and insufficient supply, load-shedding in the country has become a daily occurrence. the situation worsened during Ramazan as the masses need gas for cooking and other reason, especially during sehri and iftar timings.

While talking with journalists in Karachi, the minister said that the gas load-shedding would end during sehri and iftar. "We cannot provide gas 24 hours as our reserves have dropped," he added. The issue of gas load-shedding in Karachi caught Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's attention recently, and he directed relevant officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the commodity.

He said the process of supply of gas should be supervised and no negligence should be tolerated, The News International reported. Due to the widening gap between gas supply and demand, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced its decision to suspend the supplies to captive power plants and industries last week.

The gas utility said that the decision has been taken considering the low supply of gas. It stated that the volume of gas in pipelines had decreased due to a reduction in supply. In response, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called for immediate government action over the shortage of gas supply to Karachi industries, saying the industries could not function without gas and would be forced to halt production, as per the report in The News International. "It's highly unfair to have such an attitude towards Karachi's business community which, despite facing so many odds and challenges, contributes around 54 per cent in terms of exports and more than 68 per cent in terms of revenue," KCCI president Muhammad Tariq Yousuf said. While talking to journalists, Malik said his visit to Karachi was based on resolving the gas supply issue that the people are facing and urged them to ensure payment of their utility bills. "The gas bill of the rich and poor has been separated; rich people will have to pay more now," the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023