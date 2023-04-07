Left Menu

China: Ex-Everbright chairman under investigation

Li is being investigated by the Communist Party of China, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 07:48 IST
China: Ex-Everbright chairman under investigation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese anti-graft authorities have launched an investigation against Li Xiaopeng, former Party chief and chairman of China Everbright Group for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to Xinhua News Agency citing the official statement. Li is being investigated by the Communist Party of China, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

This statement came a week after the investigation was launched against former Bank of China (BOC) chairman Liu Liange, according to The Global Times Notably, he is the first former head of a centrally administered state-owned lender to be put under criminal investigation since the 20th CPC National Congress was held in October 2022, according to a report from the news site Chinanews.com.

More than eight senior executives from large state-owned banks and insurance companies were put under investigation in March alone, according to Chinese media reports. The list includes Wang Jianhong, former head of BOC's Beijing branch; Zhao Zhiran, an executive of China Construction Bank's Shenzhen branch, in South China's Guangdong Province, and other executives. Against the backdrop of the latest wave of banking system crises in the US and Europe, it is crucial for China to enhance the stability of the country's financial system and eliminate hidden risks, the observers said.

On March 27, CCDI, China's top anti-graft watchdog, said it will launch a fresh round of investigations into more than 30 state-owned companies, including China Investment Corporation and PetroChina, and will also "look back" at five other financial firms that had been previously scrutinized such as China Everbright Group, reported The Global Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023