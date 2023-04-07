Left Menu

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

During the meeting - which was held as part of the UAE top diplomat's working visit to Albania - the two ministers discussed the friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries and the prospects of enhancing relations across various fronts.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 07:48 IST
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Olta Xhacka (Image Credit: Twitter/@OFMUAE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Albania

Tirana [Albania], April 7 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation met Olta Xhacka, minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania in Tirana. During the meeting, which was held as part of the UAE top diplomat's working visit to Albania, the two ministers held discussions on enhancing cordial ties between the two countries and the prospects of enhancing relations across various fronts.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues of interest, including the situation in the Middle East and the Balkans, in addition to the latest regional and international developments. Sheikh Abdullah hailed the privileged relations between the UAE and Albania and their desire to develop them in various fields for the common good of their two peoples.

For her part, the Albanian minister expressed her country's aspiration to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with the UAE in all sectors. The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Sulaiman Al Mazrouei, the UAE's non-resident ambassador to Albania. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023