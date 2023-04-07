Left Menu

Uyghur supporters gather outside US Capitol building to commemorate 33rd anniversary of 1990 East Turkistan Uprising

Dozens of Uyghurs and American supporters, led by the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) and East Turkistan National Movement (ETNM) urged the United States Congress to introduce and pass legislation recognizing East Turkistan as an occupied territory.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 09:49 IST
Uyghur supporters gather outside US Capitol building to commemorate 33rd anniversary of 1990 East Turkistan Uprising
Uyghur supporters outside US Capitol building mark 33rd anniversary of 1990 East Turkistan Uprising. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Dozens of Uyghurs and American supporters, led by the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) and East Turkistan National Movement (ETNM), gathered in front of the US Capitol Building to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the 1990 East Turkistan Uprising on April 5. They urged the United States Congress to introduce and pass legislation recognizing East Turkistan as an occupied territory, the East Turkistan Government said in the press release. The demonstrators urged the international community, particularly the US, to uphold its promise of "Never Again" by passing new legislation and taking measures to end China's ongoing campaign of colonization, genocide and occupation in East Turkistan.

Haider Jan, the advocacy coordinator for the East Turkistan National Movement, in the press release said, "The heroic martyrs of Baren demonstrated that the people of East Turkistan were more than willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to liberate their homeland and ensure their independence and existence." The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) violently suppressed Baren township's protests against China's genocidal colonial policies led by Zeydin Yusup on April 5, 1990. In response to the Chinese action, many Turkistanis took up arms and fought against the Chinese forces to regain East Turkistan's independence, according to the press release.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile in the press release said, "Over several days, thousands of unarmed Uyghurs and other Turkic people were brutally massacred and over 7,600 East Turkistanis were arrested, many of whom were tortured, sentenced to long prison terms, and executed." It further said, "In the three decades since the 1990 Baren Massacre, China has intensified its colonization, genocide, and occupation efforts in East Turkistan with the clear aim of "preventing East Turkistan's independence."

Millions of East Turkistanis, including Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and others have been moved to concentration camps and prisons, where they were subjected to forced labour, forced starvation, forced medication, organ harvesting, rape, sterilization, and even execution, according to the East Government in Exile press release. Amannissa Mukhlis, the Women and Family director for ETNM, in the press release, said, "What is happening in East Turkistan in 2023 even at this very moment is a "Never Again" situation that the international community is failing to prevent and stop."

She further said, "To be clear, what the Chinese government is currently doing in East Turkistan is a 21st-century Holocaust-like genocide which almost everyone is aware of but shamelessly ignores." East Turkistan Government in Exile Prime Minister Salih Hudayar called on the US Congress to introduce and pass legislation "recognizing East Turkistan as an occupied country, similar to Tibet." According to the press release, the East Turkistan Government in Exile recently carried out a poll on Facebook and Twitter asking Uyghur and other East Turkistani netizens whether they would choose 'greater autonomy' under China or 'an independent state' as a solution to the ongoing conflict between East Turkistan and China. Approximately 99 per cent of the 2400 respondents chose an "independent state" as a solution to the ongoing conflict between East Turkistan and China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023