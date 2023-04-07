Left Menu

UAE's merchandise trade with world crossed USD 1 trillion mark in 2022: WTO

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) said that UAE's trade in goods with the rest of the world hit USD 1.024 trillion in 2022 as the share of both exports and imports increased on the back of higher crude oil prices. Imports accounted for 22 per cent of that amount while exports grew by 41 per cent.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 13:00 IST
UAE's merchandise trade with world crossed USD 1 trillion mark in 2022: WTO
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): The World Trade Organisation (WTO) said that UAE's trade in goods with the rest of the world hit USD 1.024 trillion in 2022 as the share of both exports and imports increased on the back of higher crude oil prices. Imports accounted for 22 per cent of that amount while exports grew by 41 per cent. According to the WTO's Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report, exports grew 41 per cent to USD 599 billion in 2022, accounting for 2.4 per cent of the global merchandise exports share, while imports were USD 425 billion, accounting for 1.7 per cent.

According to the WTO's data, the UAE ranked 11th in terms of exports of commodities and was the 18th importer of global merchandise goods trade worldwide. In terms of commercial service exports, the Emirates came in 12th with USD 154 billion, or 2.2 per cent of the global total, with imports totalling USD 95 billion, or 1.5 per cent of all commercial services imported globally, bringing the country's total trade in service with the rest of the world to USD 249 billion.

Commenting on the report, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said that the UAE government's forward-thinking policies, implemented in accordance with the wise leadership's directives, demonstrate the extent of their strength in "supporting the country's economic position globally, consolidating the foundations of its new economic model based on knowledge and innovation, and effectively contributing to sustainably enhance its competitiveness." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023