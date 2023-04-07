4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan's Hualien City

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 88 km south-southwest of Taiwan's Hualien City on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The earthquake occurred at 16:06:30 (UTC+05:30) and hit Hualien City, Taiwan at a depth of 16.1 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 23.194°N and 121.422°E, respectively. No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)

