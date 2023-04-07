Left Menu

Dubai records AED 10.4 billion in weekly real estate transactions

The top three transactions were a land in Business Bay sold for AED 456.25 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 150 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 456.25 million in Business Bay in third place.

Dubai [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): A total of 2,793 real estate and property transactions valued at AED 10.4 billion were conducted during the week ending April 7 2023, according to data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD). The DLD weekly report noted that 222 plots were sold for AED 1.8 billion, and 2,086 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.56 billion. The top three transactions were a land in Business Bay sold for AED 456.25 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 150 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 456.25 million in Business Bay in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 93 sales transactions worth AED 246.61 million, followed by MADINAT HIND 4 with 33 sales transactions worth AED 43.22 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 30 sales transactions worth AED 261 million in third place. The top three transfers for apartments and villas were sold for AED 170 million in Wadi Al Safa 3, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 137 million in Island 2, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 130 million in Island 2.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.96 billion, with the highest being a land in Mirdif, mortgaged for AED 1 billion. A total of 76 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 138 million. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

