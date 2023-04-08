Left Menu

Dangerous ruling buffoons...making a mockery of Pakistan: Imran Khan

"The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pak's image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms 'Dirty Harry' & 'psycopath'! They are making a mockery of Pakistan," tweeted Khan.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:09 IST
Dangerous ruling buffoons...making a mockery of Pakistan: Imran Khan
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his concern about the government's actions, stating that they are making a mockery of Pakistan abroad. "The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pak's image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms 'Dirty Harry' & 'psycopath'! They are making a mockery of Pakistan," tweeted Khan.

He also warned that foreign investors may be getting a troubling message after the Pakistani government's decision to not accept the Supreme Court's decision in the Punjab polls delay case. "Also, what msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need security of contracts & that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic," he tweeted.

Khan's comments came after the federal government demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial step down, claiming that his position had become "controversial" after Justice Athar Minallah's note in the case. Justice Minallah stated that the Supreme Court's suo motu notice over the delay in the announcement of provincial assembly elections was dismissed by a majority 4-3 ruling.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar had announced the verdict on the PTI's petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) move to postpone the Punjab Assembly polls till October 8. This ruling was rejected by the government, who labeled it a "minority verdict", with the National Assembly also passing a resolution against the top court.

The government's refusal to accept the Supreme Court's decision has raised concerns about the state of country's democracy and judicial system. The PTI chief also claimed that the sedition cases filed against him and the imprisonment of senior party leader Ali Amin Gandapur are attempts to undermine their party's ability to contest elections.

"Sedition cases against me - this is 144th case against me- and our senior ldr Ali Amin along with his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our Party's ability to fight elections. This is all part of London Plan in which Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed before elections through fake cases & imprisonment of its leadership," he tweeted. Imran Khan has been pushing for assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces as part of a campaign to force an early general election that he has waged since being forced from office a year ago after losing a vote of confidence, reported The Express Tribune.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Imran Khan's call for an early general election and his government had backed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delay in the votes in the two provinces to Oct 8. The commission cited a lack of resources and the government agreed, saying it was not possible to organise the provincial elections while the country was struggling with an economic crisis and with a general election due around early October anyway.

But the Supreme Court ruled that the delay was illegal and voting in the two provinces should be held between April 30 and May 15, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023