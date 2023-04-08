Left Menu

North Korea claims to test underwater nuclear attack drone "Haeil-2"

The underwater nuclear attack drone "Haeil-2" entered into the test in Kajin Port, Kumya County, South Hamgyong Province in the afternoon on April 4.

North Korea carried out an underwater nuclear attack drone "Haeil-2" test from April 4 to April 7, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday. The underwater nuclear attack drone "Haeil-2" entered into the test in Kajin Port, Kumya County, South Hamgyong Province in the afternoon on April 4.

It cruised 1000 km of simulated underwater distance in elliptical and "8" patterns set in the East Sea of Korea for 71 hours and 6 minutes, reported KCNA. In the afternoon on April 7 it arrived in the waters off Ryongdae Port, Tanchon City, South Hamgyong Province, the place of simulated target, where the test warhead accurately detonated underwater.

The system will serve as an advantageous and prospective military potential of the armed forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) essential for containing all evolving military actions of enemies, removing threats and defending the country, reported KCNA. North Korea has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks in a show of force against the United States and South Korea that conduct joint military drills.

US and South Korean forces held their biggest war games in five years on the southern part of the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has been testing various missiles at the same time, including the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week and the tests of smaller-range missiles.

Earlier in March, it had tested an underwater nuclear attack drone able to unleash a "radioactive tsunami," amid deteriorating relations with the US, reported CNN. The drone, called the "Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft 'Haeil," was tested from March 21 to 23, reported KCNA. (ANI)

