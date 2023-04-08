Left Menu

Korean social activist Pomnyun Sunim leads Buddhist practitioners on pilgrimage to India

Korean master, social activist and author Venerable Pomnyun Sunim led 1,250 practitioners from Jungto Society, the international Buddhist community he founded, on a pilgrimage to India and Nepal from 29 January-10 February, Bhutan live reported.

Korean master, social activist and author Venerable Pomnyun Sunim on pilgrimage to India.
Korean master, social activist and author Venerable Pomnyun Sunim led 1,250 practitioners from Jungto Society, the international Buddhist community he founded, on a pilgrimage to India and Nepal from 29 January-10 February, Bhutan live reported. The importance of the 1,250 pilgrims travelling to India lies in the fact that it has been 30 years since Ven. Pomnyun Sunim's first trip there and the 10,000-day practice of the Jungto Society has been completed.

They visited a number of sacred sites in India on their pilgrimage. According to Bhutan Live, Ven. Pomnyun Sunim addressed the pilgrims upon arriving in Sarnath, India, and led a precepts ceremony at the site of the Buddha's first sermon. He also underlined the founding of the three Jewels of the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha, highlighting the first appearance of lay practitioners at Sarnath as being significant.

During the pilgrimage, the participants engaged with local residents and also served meals to 10,000 local residents from nearby villages. Further, the 1,250 pilgrims carried the real spirit of the Dharma forward on their spiritual journey to Bodh Gaya, the location of the Buddha's awakening, reported Bhutan Live.

The Jungto Society is a volunteer-run community and humanitarian organisation that aspires to embody Buddhist teachings through social engagement, promoting a simple lifestyle centred on sustainable living. Korean Zen master and Buddhist monk Venerable Pomnyun is well known for his humanitarian work. He also leads several movements as a social activist. (ANI)

