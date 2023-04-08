Left Menu

Pak: 2 cops killed, 2 injured in Swabi, Waziristan attacks

According to the police, as the police van was travelling to the Yar Hussain police station, the terrorists threw a hand grenade at it.

A cop was killed and two others were severely injured when terrorists attacked the vehicle they travelled in with a hand grenade in the Swabi district on Friday evening, Dawn reported. On the same day, another police constable was also killed in an act of 'target killing' in the North Waziristan tribal district.

The Swabi attack was reported in the famous Yar Hussain Market, a few minutes before Iftar. According to the police, as the police van was travelling to the Yar Hussain police station, the terrorists threw a hand grenade at it.

They said that ASI Sair Khan was killed in the incident while the accompanying constables Gul Naseeb Khan and Ajaz Khan were severely injured, according to Dawn. The deceased was from the Kalu Khan village according to police.

According to them, the injured were immediately taken to the Mardan Hospital Complex, where the medics claimed constable Gul Naseeb's condition was critical. The police said that ostensibly, it was a terrorist attack, and was being probed.

District police officer Najmul Hussain told Dawn, "It seems that terrorists are being this hand grenade attack, but they are investigating it from different angles to know about it." After the attack, the police cordoned off the area and increased security at all entry points and key locations in the area.

Also on Friday, gunmen killed a police constable in the Khadikhel market of the tribal region of North Waziristan. According to the authorities, it was a "target killing" incident. They claimed that while policeman Zahidullah was shot while performing his duty in a market.

According to the authorities, unidentified persons shot the constable and then ran away. They claimed that the policeman immediately died on the spot.

The police said that the body was sent to the major hospital in Mirali while an investigation into the "target killing" was being conducted, reported Dawn. (ANI)

