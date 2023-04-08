Left Menu

Elections in Pakistan less likely after anti-terror operations announced

The NSC's decision to launch a massive operation may further shrink the chances of elections in Punjab, two days after the government had categorically refused to implement the court order regarding May 14 polls, Dawn reported.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.
Amid a debate in political circles over the conduct of elections in Punjab in mid-May, the top civil and military leadership on Friday vowed to re-launch the National Action Plan (NAP) within 15 days to crush militants, Dawn reported. Without directly blaming the previous PTI government for the resurgence of terrorism in tribal districts along the border with Afghanistan, top civil and military leadership agreed to initiate new multi-pronged and comprehensive operations and combined efforts on the diplomatic, security, economic and social fronts for the elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

A committee formed for the purpose would present its recommendations within two weeks to implement the policy and draw its parameters, Dawn reported. The decisions were made at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, chief ministers of four provinces and federal cabinet members attended the meeting.

Earlier, two similar plans had been launched in the country, one in 2002 and the second in 2014, Dawn reported. An official press release issued by the PM Office said, "NSC approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government and the nation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country with a new resolve, determination and valour".

"The committee proclaimed that the recent wave of terrorism was the result of the soft corner and the absence of a well-thought-out policy against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was declared a terrorist organisation but against the public expectations and wishes, under the previous policy terrorists were allowed to return without any hindrance. In the name of confidence building, dangerous terrorists of the TTP were released from jails," Dawn reported. "It was noted that due to the return of the dangerous terrorists and support of different terrorist organisations to them from Afghanistan, peace and stability, which was the result of innumerable sacrifices and continuous efforts, was affected," the official announcement said. (ANI)

