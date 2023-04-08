Left Menu

OIC calls on Taliban to revisit ban on Afghan women UN staff from working

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called upon the de-facto authorities of Afghanistan to once again revisit the ban on Afghan women staff of the UN agencies in the country from working, TOLOnews reported.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 21:06 IST
OIC calls on Taliban to revisit ban on Afghan women UN staff from working
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called upon the de-facto authorities of Afghanistan to once again revisit the ban on Afghan women staff of the UN agencies in the country from working, TOLOnews reported. Many nations and international organisations have continued to respond negatively to the prohibition.

Calling the restrictive measures placed on women and girls regressive for country's growth, the OIC's general secretariat said that the barring of females from state organisations is of grave concern, the Afghan news agency said. Moreover, the German mission for Afghanistan on Twitter also condemned the ban on women working for UNAMA.

"It puts millions in acute danger and blatantly violates human rights. Women are essential to humanitarian assistance," the German mission said on Twitter, adding, "We are now coordinating further steps with our international partners." The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, stated that Afghan women would not be replaced with men.

"Afghan women and men are essential to all aspects of the UN's work in Afghanistan. As we've said repeatedly, Afghan women's meaningful participation is essential to reach safely and effectively populations in need with principled and quality assistance," he said, reported TOLOnews. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of women in the country has only got worse. Women in the country are prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion.

The Taliban promised to reopen all schools on March 23, this year, but, instead, on that day, they closed secondary institutions for girls. There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite.

As women's education continues to suffer majorly in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in March agreed to send a team of scholars to the country to discuss women's right to education and work with the regime, TOLOnews reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023